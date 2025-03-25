Minister Arrindell builds connections with Peru. Explores New Partnerships and Opportunities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell received a courtesy visit from the Ambassador of Peru, Her Excellency Franca L. Deza Ferreccio last week.

Arrindell and the Ambassador during the meeting made an important step in enhancing diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

Discussions included the potential for training programs in healthcare, enhancing tourism connections, and exchanging best practices in disaster resilience.

Peru has a well-established reputation for training and exporting skilled medical professionals and homecare health specialists, particularly to Europe. Given Sint Maarten’s ongoing efforts to strengthen human capital in healthcare, both parties explored opportunities for medical training, certification, and professional exchanges. Further discussions will be held to develop a framework that supports the island’s healthcare sector.

Recognizing the potential for increased visitor exchange, the two nations discussed branding strategies to promote dual-destination tourism. By leveraging Peru’s cultural and eco-tourism alongside Sint Maarten’s renowned beach tourism, both countries aim to create an attractive package for international travellers. With existing flight routes connecting Peru to the Dominican Republic and Panama, opportunities to facilitate smoother travel to Sint Maarten will be explored further.

Given Peru’s extensive experience in port management and exports, the discussion also focused on Sint Maarten’s strategic role as a hub for regional logistics. Future talks will explore trade connections to enhance maritime cooperation.

Both Sint Maarten and Peru have faced significant natural disasters—hurricanes and earthquakes, respectively. Knowledge-sharing and collaboration in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery strategies were identified as a key area for mutual benefit. Further engagement with relevant institutions will take place to exchange best practices in resilience planning, economic activity and investment.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to deepening discussions through follow-up engagements with sectoral experts and authorities in both nations.