Minister Arrindell extends condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Don Martina | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell extends her deepest condolences to the family and friends of the former Prime Minister of Netherlands Antilles Dominico F. “Don” Martina who passed away on December 21 and is to be laid to rest on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Arrindell said that Don Martina was a mentor for her and followed his political career very closely. Martina first term as Prime Minister was from November 1979 to October 1984 followed by a second term from January 1986 to July 1988.

Martina was one of the founding members of the Curacao political party MAN that was founded on February 6, 1971. He served as political leader of the MAN from 1971 to 1999. He served the island of Curacao in several capacities during his political career, a member of the Island Council, a member of Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles, Minister and Prime Minister.

In her book, “Looking Back to Move Forward,” Speeches from the Forum of Former Prime Ministers of the Netherlands Antilles, published by the House of Nehesi Publishers in 2006, Minister Arrindell the author, said the interviews and speeches of the six prime ministers including that of Don Martina would extend a unique opportunity to read, interact, and share in the wealth of the many and varied experiences of these former heads of government of the Netherlands Antilles.

“Each of the prime ministers had some important role to play, by design or by perseverance, in the state of affairs, governance, and direction of the Netherlands Antilles since the institution of the 1954 Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” Arrindell stated in the foreword of the book.

The book features one of Don Martina’s speeches, “Democratization of our political system,” which was made in the presence of His Excellency Governor Frits Goedgedrag, Lt. Governor Franklyn Richards, Chairman of Parliament Dudley Lucia, former Minister of Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands Antilles in The Hague Edsel Jesurun, Members of the Antillean Parliament, and Island Council members.

Minister Arrindell stated on Sunday, “Prior to Sint Maarten attaining the new constitutional status on October 10th, 2010, a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, ‘Don’ remained open to share his thoughts whenever possible as was the case when I reached out to him, first as a student in the Netherlands and later as a member of the Island Council of Sint Maarten.

“I experienced Mr. Martina as Statesman of Integrity, mild mannered, and humble. Upon learning of his passing, I shared with one of his sons how his father inspired me. ‘Don’ took time out of his busy schedule during one of his official meetings to The Hague as the then Prime Minister.

“I am forever grateful for his encouragement and intellectual support. To his family I offer my sincerest condolences for their loss. May his legacy continue to live on through all those whose lives he has touched knowingly and unknowingly regardless of political affiliation. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”