Minister Brug clarifies matters related to VSA pesonnel | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry of VSA) Hon. Richinel Brug, issued the following statement on Sunday evening. “As Minister, I usually do not respond to accusations made in the media. However, the Dear Editor letter published on Thursday, January 29th makes claims that, if left unanswered, could give the public a wrong impression. For that reason, I believe it is important to clarify.

“The letter suggests that I chose to defend my Chief of Staff while failing to support a young professional who reported workplace misconduct. That is simply not true and does not reflect what actually took place.

“From the onset, I raised serious concerns about how this sexual harassment case was handled. The Minister of General Affairs, which is responsible for personnel matters, currently has no clear policies or procedures in place to properly deal with sexual harassment cases or to protect all parties involved. This lack of structure makes it difficult to handle such sensitive matters in a fair and careful way.

“Although the Minister of VSA is not responsible for personnel matters, we did not remain passive. Through the Secretary General, the Ministry of VSA submitted a draft sexual harassment policy at the end of November 2025. This policy is now under review by my cabinet and will be sent to the Minister of General Affairs and the Integrity Chamber for their input.

“Once that feedback is received, the policy will be finalized and approved in my capacity as Minister of Labor, with the goal of also using it as a guideline for the private sector. It is my hope that the Minister of General Affairs will adopt and apply this policy for civil servants as well.

“Since taking office, my cabinet who handles personnel matters, has repeatedly raised concerns about unlawful and improper personnel actions affecting civil servants within the Ministry of VSA. The cases involving my Chef de Cabinet and the epidemiologist are not isolated, but part of a wider pattern affecting several civil servants, including the Ambulance department, which we have consistently challenged.

“It should also be noted that actions taken in this matter did not only affect the employee involved, but also extended to those civil servants within her department who stood up for this young professional, which raises concerns about how such cases are being managed at a higher level.

“In this regard, the cabinet remains in contact with the Ombudsman’s Office regarding the treatment of civil servants within the Ministry of VSA and continues to share information relevant to the Ombudsman’s oversight role.

“Because of the sensitive nature of the sexual harassment complaint and the impact on both parties, I will not go into details. What I will say clearly is that I acted to protect this civil servant against actions that could have unfairly stopped her salary, denied her study leave, or ended her career, while awaiting proper and lawful decisions by the competent authority.

“That is why, in my memo dated December 22nd, 2025, addressed to the individual concerned and copied to the Minister of General Affairs and the Cabinet of His Excellency the Governor, I made it clear that I would take a preemptive decision in favor of this young professional, pending the lawful handling of the matter.

“It is unfortunate that this case has been discussed publicly in a way that risks exposing the personal and professional life of a young lady. Sint Maarten is small, and discretion matters in situations like this.

“Finally, it should not be forgotten that this young lady, is one of only two local epidemiologists. Covid-19 Pandemic has thought us that protecting her rights and her career is not only the right thing to do, but also important for country Sint Maarten.

“I stand by my actions and remain committed to fairness, legality, and the proper treatment of all civil servants within my authority as Minister of VSA, albeit within my cabinet or the Ministry.”