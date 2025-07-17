Minister Brug Commends Justice Sector and Reaffirms Support for Continued Collaboration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As Justice Week ends, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, is extending his heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, and to all members of the justice sector for their dedicated service and ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of VSA.

“Firstly, as a brother and comrade who comes from the justice sector myself, and now in my capacity as Minister of VSA, I want to express sincere gratitude for the unwavering commitment and cooperative spirit of the entire justice chain,” said Minister Brug.

He emphasized that the justice sector plays an essential role not only in law enforcement but also in ensuring the health and safety of the wider community through daily inter-ministerial collaboration.

“Whether it's the police assisting ambulance services during critical emergency calls, or when the Inspectorate of Labor and Health relies on the support of justice officers during field patrols, these joint efforts reflect the strength of our shared mission—to serve and protect the people of St. Maarten.”

Justice Week celebrates those who work courageously and consistently to uphold justice, the Ministry of VSA proudly recognizes the critical intersection of public safety, labor integrity, and community well-being.