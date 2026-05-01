Minister Brug congratulates workers on Labor Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, extends warm and heartfelt congratulations to all workers across the country.

“Today, we recognize all workers across Sint Maarten, but especially the single parents working long hours to provide for their children, the individuals balancing two or three jobs just to make ends meet, and the seniors who continue to work beyond retirement age to support themselves and their families.”

He continued by acknowledging the many individuals who support the fabric of society each day. “We recognize our frontline workers who keep our communities safe and healthy, our teachers who help shape and guide our children, and all those whose efforts—often behind the scenes—make it possible for our society to function.”

The Minister noted that these realities highlight the importance of strong labor policies and social protection systems that truly support the people. In this regard, strengthening long-term financial security remains a priority. He confirmed, that early this year, he had requested advice from the Social and Economic Council (SER) on the possible introduction of supplementary pension systems to better support workers in the future.

“We must build a system where people are not forced to struggle after a lifetime of hard work,” the Minister said. “Our goal is to ensure that every worker can look toward the future with dignity and security.”

Minister Brug also extended special Labor Day wishes to the dedicated civil servants within the Ministry of VSA and his own Cabinet, thanking them for their continued commitment and service to Sint Maarten.

“To every worker—seen and unseen—thank you. Your efforts keep our country moving forward. Today, we honor you.”