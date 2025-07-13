Minister Brug contributes the Foreword to “Retirement, What Next?” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “It is with great appreciation that I commend Mr. Ezequiel A. Josepha for his dedication to crafting this timely and much-needed booklet, Retirement, What Next?. In a society that often glorifies the journey of work but overlooks the destination of retirement, this documentation provides a necessary platform, recognizing the contributions of our pensioners and shedding light on the struggles faced by individuals transitioning into this critical phase of life.

“This booklet not only outlines the real and pressing challenges encountered by many pensioners today but also serves as a beacon of guidance for those nearing retirement. It is my belief that this work can become a cornerstone reference, a true “one-stop shop” information guide, for persons navigating the road to retirement.

“Imagine working hard, paving the way for the comforts and benefits allotted to us as a society today, and not reaping the benefits as a retiree. This is a grave injustice.” These words reflect a reality we can no longer afford to ignore. Retirement should be a time of dignity, security, and peace, not uncertainty.

“With its thoughtful questions, practical steps, and accessible advice, Retirement, What Next? represents a positive step forward in reshaping how we approach aging and retirement in our community. It offers both a call to action and a roadmap for more equitable and informed support systems.

“I thank Mr. Josepha for his initiative and hope this work inspires further dialogue and reform, ensuring that those who’ve given so much to our society are never forgotten when they need us most.”

Hon. Richinel S.J. Brug

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor

Government of Sint Maarten