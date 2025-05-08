Minister Brug Endorses Upcoming Labor Symposium Organized by WICSU-PSU and WITU | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, proudly extends his full support to the Labor Symposium, taking place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at Port St. Maarten. The symposium is organized by the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) in collaboration with the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU).

Minister Brug applauds the joint efforts of WICSU-PSU and WITU for hosting this timely initiative that brings together participants from all sectors of the labor market—including the public sector, private enterprises, semi-public bodies, labor unions, employers, and government agencies.

“This symposium is a testament to the importance of constructive dialogue and shared learning across all layers of the labor force. I encourage everyone—workers and employers alike—to take part in this vital exchange of knowledge and perspectives,” said Minister Brug.

The three-day event will feature presentations from legal experts, labor leaders, regional delegates, and institutional representatives. Topics will include labor laws, workers' rights, responsible employment, and building a just future of work.

Space is limited, and Minister Brug strongly encourages those interested in attending, in particular civil servants of the Ministry of VSA to register as soon as possible.

Register by sending an email to: laborsymposium2025@gmail.com

The Ministry of Labor looks forward to the active participation of all stakeholders and congratulates WICSU-PSU and WITU for spearheading this important platform for labor empowerment.