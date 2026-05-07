Minister Brug: Hantavirus situation poses low risk to Sint Maarten, vigilance remains key | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, is informing the public of recent developments regarding a reported Hantavirus cluster aboard a cruise ship, while reassuring the community that the risk to Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean region remains low.

According to international health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), a number of Hantavirus cases were identified aboard a cruise vessel currently located off Cabo Verde.

As of early May 2026, several confirmed cases and fatalities have been reported, all directly linked to individuals onboard the vessel. Minister Brug emphasized that there is no evidence of spread beyond the ship, and that the likelihood of transmission within the Caribbean region is limited.

“Based on the information provided by international and regional health authorities, the risk to Sint Maarten remains low. However, as a country that welcomes a significant number of cruise passengers annually, we remain vigilant and proactive in our approach to public health,” Minister Brug stated.

The Minister explained that Hantaviruses are typically transmitted through specific types of wild rodents and are not commonly associated with urban environments. This further reduces the likelihood of local transmission within Sint Maarten.

In light of the situation, the Ministry, through Collective Prevention Services (CPS), continues to prioritize strong surveillance and prevention measures, particularly at the island’s ports of entry.

“Our port health systems, including the Maritime Declaration of Health process, play a critical role in identifying and managing potential health risks before vessels arrive. We continue to work closely with international partners to ensure that these protocols remain effective,” the Minister noted.

Minister Brug also highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration with regional and international organizations such as CARPHA, PAHO, and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) to monitor developments and respond appropriately if needed.

While no travel or trade restrictions have been recommended, the Ministry remains prepared to take any necessary measures to safeguard public health.

“This situation serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong public health systems and preparedness, particularly in a region that plays such a significant role in global cruise tourism,” Minister Brug added.

The Ministry of VSA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates to the public as necessary.