Minister Brug has introductory meeting with the Integrity Chamber | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Recently the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, held an introductory meeting with the Integrity Chamber.

The purpose of this meeting was to foster a collaboration and discuss integrity matters of mutual interest. This meeting reflects the shared commitment of both parties to transparency and accountability within the Government of Sint Maarten, particularly the Ministry of VSA.

“Integrity within our Government apparatus is for me of utmost importance. As Minister of VSA, I consider it imperative that my Ministry leads by example. As such, I welcome any initiative the Integrity Chamber presents to the Ministry.”

The Integrity Chamber, represented by Director Charna Pompier, Legal Advisor Stefani Silva, and Policy Advisor Amanda Browne-Laurent, used the meeting to outline their main responsibilities.

These include promoting awareness of integrity principles, offering advice on integrity matters, and conducting investigations to maintain integrity standards. Their work is crucial in establishing a culture of honesty and ethical behavior within government institutions.

During the meeting, the Integrity Chamber presented a report titled "Quick Scan of the Integrity Infrastructure of Government Ministries." This report, specific to the Ministry of VSA, provides an analysis and recommendations aimed at reinforcing integrity practices.

Minister Brug expressed his commitment to reviewing this report and implementing relevant suggestions to improve the Ministry's transparency and accountability.

Parties agreed to a set of informative sessions on integrity for the Ministry. Concrete details on this matter will follow.

Minister Brug concluded by thanking the Integrity Chamber for the productive discussion and expressed his enthusiasm for future collaborations.