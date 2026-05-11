Minister Brug: “I refused to break the law, and now they want to remove me” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, is expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday during meetings where a motion of no confidence is expected to be presented against him. Ahead of those meetings, Minister Brug says the people of Sint Maarten deserve clarity about how and why the situation reached this point, the minister said in a press statement on Monday, May 11, 2026.

According to Minister Brug, the issue is not about misconduct, neither about his Chef de Cabinet, but about his refusal and that of his Chef de Cabinet to participate in actions requested by the Prime Minister, he believed were not in line with the law and principles of good governance.

“For a whole year, I raised concerns internally about decisions and actions that I believed were improper and not in the best interest of proper governance,” Brug stated. “I spoke up because that is my responsibility as Minister and because I refuse to stay silent when something does not feel right.”

The Minister said tensions escalated after he formally informed both the Prime Minister and members of his party that he intended to report certain matters to the Integrity Chamber and the Ombudsman, and bring the concerns into the public domain.

“The moment I made clear that I was prepared to formally report these matters and inform the public, suddenly a motion was brought against me,” Brug said. “The people can decide for themselves what that says.”

Minister Brug stressed that throughout his tenure he acted openly, transparently, and in good faith.

“I have never claimed to be perfect. In government, difficult situations arise and mistakes can happen. But I have never hidden from accountability, never acted with bad intentions, and never refused to answer questions or explain my decisions.”

“What I will not accept is being used as a scapegoat to protect or continue actions within VSA that I believe are improper or illegal. I refused to approve or participate in things I did not believe were lawful, and I will not compromise my integrity to satisfy political interests.”

The Minister stated that he faced pressure on several occasions to make decisions he did not believe were legally or morally correct.

“I refused to cross certain lines. My responsibility is to the people of Sint Maarten, the law, and the institutions of this country — not to political pressure.”

Minister Brug said the matter goes beyond politics and should concern everyone who believes in transparency and proper governance.

“If speaking up about possible wrongdoing becomes the reason someone is targeted politically, then we have a serious problem as a country. Integrity and accountability should never be treated as threats.”

While recognizing Parliament’s authority to debate and vote on the motion, Minister Brug said he will continue to stand by his actions and principles.

“My conscience is clear because I know I acted in good faith and in the best interest of this country. I will continue to defend the principles of transparency, legality, and proper governance, regardless of the political consequences.”

Minister Brug concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the people of Sint Maarten.

“My loyalty has always been to the people of this country and to doing what is right. That will not change.”