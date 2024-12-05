Minister Brug meets with SZV. Top priorities mental health & preventative health care | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor Richinel Brug met with SZV management on Monday December 2nd. During a fruitful discussion between the Minister, his support staff, and the management of SZV, the Minister expressed his concerns with the current state of Mental Health in particular: youth mental health. The Minister focused primarily on the long waiting lists to be able to reach the Mental Health Foundation and other private psychologists.

“Mental health, particularly among our youth, is a serious issue. As a country we have a mental health crisis, and it is time we acknowledge this. Our country’s mental health services are plagued by long waiting lists and limited accessibility, impeding timely intervention and support.”

Minister Brug strongly urged SZV to consider (re)allocating 2025 funds towards mental health projects.

The Minister’s proposal to consider reallocating funds towards mental health projects is a testament to a broader recognition of mental health as a crucial component of overall health and well-being of our people.

“Moving forward, the focus has to be on ways to lower the threshold to access mental health services, ensuring that more individuals receive the necessary care and support in a promptly manner.”

Another top priority of the Minister is preventative health care. Minister Brug was elated to hear that management of SZV also shares his concerns regarding the current state of health care on Sint Maarten and the possible positive effect of preventative health care once implemented properly:“The alignment on prevention indicates a promising collaboration towards fostering a healthier Sint Maarten.”

Parties also discussed the current financial state of affairs of SZV and possible ways Government and the Ministry of VSA can assist. Parties agreed to a follow up meeting in which parties will discuss the General Health Insurance (GHI), outdated health legislations hampering a more cost efficient and effective functioning of SZV.

“By aligning legislative frameworks with current health needs and financial realities, these discussions will lay the groundwork for a more resilient and responsive health care infrastructure that the people will actually feel.”

Minister Brug looks forward to a productive working collaboration with management and board of SZV.