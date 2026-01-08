Minister Brug Official Statement Regarding the Suspension of the Chef de Cabinet | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “As Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labor, I would like to inform the general public that yesterday (Ed Wednesday, December 7, 2026) I was informed through an official correspondence from the Prime Minister that he made a decision to suspend access to the Government building and Government platforms of my Chef de Cabinet based on a supposed incident that took place yesterday January 7th in my office without me being present.

“I find it quite unfortunate that such decision was made without allowing the competent authority which is my person to hear both parties and decide on a way forward. Nonetheless after having heard all parties involved in this process, I stand in full support of my Chef de Cabinet as based on my own research conducted today,” the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Hon. Richinel Brug said on Thursday in a press statement.