Minister Brug Reflects on his First Three Months in Office | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - February 26th, 2025, will mark exactly three months since the Honorable Richinel Brug took office as the Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA).

His tenure has been characterized by challenges inherited due to outdated legislation, inefficient communication systems, a lack of innovative decision-making skills, and the serious neglect of VSA personnel.

However, these obstacles have provided valuable opportunities to change the status quo and rethink how the Ministry of VSA communicates with the public and serves those it is legally responsible for. Some changes will be visible and felt in the short term, while others will require time, pending necessary legislative amendments.

Engagement with Stakeholders

Several key stakeholder meetings have been held to better understand the concerns and challenges faced by each group. These stakeholders include, but are not limited to, the Doctors Association (Windward Islands Medical Association), Pharmacy Association Sint Maarten, Sint Maarten Laboratory Services and Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten, SZV, SMMC, Mental Health Foundation, Turning Point, Men’s Health Foundation, CCSU, WICSU-PSU, WIFOL representatives, SMMC patients and their family members, the Ombudsman, the Integrity Chamber, and the Social Economic Council (SER).

Minister in Your Neighborhood

The "Minister in Your Neighborhood" initiative was created to bring the ministry closer to the people by providing a platform for continuous open dialogue and a greater presence in the community. The second "Minister in Your Neighborhood" will take place on Friday, February 28th, at the VSA Cole Bay Community Helpdesk at 5:00 p.m.

Initiatives Related to Social Development & Labor Portfolios.

Social Development

Although not fully in favor of raising the minimum wage due to its potential impact on the cost of living, Minister Brug supported the increase, recognizing the need for a comprehensive approach across different ministries until a poverty line is established.

Minister Brug officially requested the SER to provide updated advice on the poverty line and a potential livable wage, based on recent data collected by the STATS department.

The Ministry has been instructed to expedite projects stemming from the country package implementation agenda to obtain data for accurately assessing the poverty level in Sint Maarten.

Elderly Support

Immediately upon assuming office, Minister Brug ensured the increase in the Old Age Pension (AOV) would take effect by January 1st, 2025, without delay.

Seniors received assistance with registering for the GEBE Utility Relief Program.

The Ministry has been directed to organize a congress on aging targeting senior citizens, their families, and "pre-pensioners," scheduled for the latter half of the year.

A country package implementation agenda project, initiated prior to Minister Brug's tenure, involves a potential increase in the AOV pension age. Minister Brug included in his priorities a request to the SER for a study on adjusting AOV Pension legislation to consider age differentiation by profession type.

Labor

As the Minister of Labor, Minister Brug promptly addressed various labor-related issues, including those at the Hilton Vacation Club Flamingo Beach St. Maarten, SMMC, and several security companies. While these cases have attracted media attention, they remain confidential to ensure due process. The Minister is also addressing other labor-related concerns.

“One particular concern raised by several entities, such as Parliament, the Ombudsman, and the Integrity Chamber, in addition to unions and employees, is the lack of trust in certain departments and agencies within the Ministry, which are main protectors of employee rights. Addressing this has been my immediate priority,” stated Minister Brug.

Re-establishing Trust in the Ministry

Meetings were held with the Ombudsman to strengthen cooperation with the Ministry when complaints arise and ensure faster response times.

On February 28th, the Ombudsman will conduct an information session for the VSA management team to enhance cooperation and ensure all parties understand their roles in the complaint process.

During an introductory meeting with the Integrity Chamber, Minister Brug requested integrity sessions for each department within VSA. The Ministry is awaiting scheduled dates for these sessions.

Minister Brug submitted a draft Ministerial decree to the Department of Legal Affairs for review and publication to form an ad hoc committee dedicated to addressing current labor complaints against the Ministry, thus improving customer service perception and rebuilding trust. In the meantime, the draft decree has been received with comments for adjustments and is awaiting confirmation of the committee members to finalize the draft decree for publishing.

An important initiative is the agreement with the WICSU-PSU to collaborate on a groundbreaking labor symposium themed “Empowering Workers & Employers – Know Your Rights, Build Your Future.” This event will provide a comprehensive platform for labor discussions and education on workplace rights and responsibilities.

