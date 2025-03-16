Minister Brug reflects on the Covid-19 Pandemic | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) -As we pause to reflect on the events of the past five years, we find ourselves remembering that significant moment when the first official COVID-19 case was reported on Sint Maarten. Today, as the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, I want to take this opportunity to honor the tireless dedication and resilience demonstrated by the people of our island during this challenging time.

First, let us acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of our VSA personnel. These men and women have worked around the clock, sacrificing their personal time and comfort to ensure that our healthcare system could withstand the pressures brought on by the pandemic. Their commitment to public health and safety has been nothing short of heroic, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.

Furthermore, we must recognize the countless foundations, businesses, and professionals who stepped up to assist Sint Maarten when we needed it the most. Whether through donations of medical supplies, financial support, or offering their services to keep essential businesses running, their contributions were crucial in helping our island navigate through the storm of uncertainty and fear that COVID-19 brought into our lives.

One of the most profound lessons it has taught us is to respect and value professions that we often took for granted, particularly the role of cleaners.

Volunteers also played a vital role; their selfless acts of kindness and support provided a beacon of hope during dark times. Whether they were delivering groceries to the vulnerable, checking in on the elderly, or supporting our healthcare workers, these volunteers proved that even the smallest actions can have a big impact.

As we reflect on the pandemic's impact, we also need to consider the lasting effects it has had on our mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic was not just a physical illness but an emotional and psychological one as well. The trauma and stress of those difficult months linger in the hearts and minds of many. Therefore, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the mental health professionals who continue to work diligently to help individuals cope with these challenges. Their work is essential in our ongoing recovery, helping to heal the invisible scars left by the pandemic.

To everyone who played a part in navigating Sint Maarten through these unprecedented times, I extend my sincerest thanks. Let us honor their efforts by continuing to support one another as we move forward, stronger and more unified than ever before.