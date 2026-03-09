Minister Brug reports on Health Mission to Colombia. Addresses the need for more permanent doctors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, would like to inform the public about the successful completion of an official health mission to Colombia, which took place from March 4–8, 2026.

The mission was conducted together with a delegation consisting of representatives from Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), Social & Health Insurances (SZV), and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

This mission forms part of the commitment made in 2025 under the Government’s Health in All Policies approach, with a specific focus on strengthening public health services in 2025 and beyond. The visit also aligns with broader efforts by the Ministry to strengthen healthcare governance, quality oversight, and professional regulation within Sint Maarten’s healthcare system.

The delegation traveled to Colombia with several key objectives:

To visit hospitals where Sint Maarten currently sends patients for specialized care that is not yet available at SMMC

To explore additional hospitals that may be able to provide specialized services to Sint Maarten patients in the future.

To visit Sint Maarten patients who are currently receiving medical care abroad.

To review the accommodations used by patients and their accompanying family members during treatment abroad.

To visit academic hospitals and medical institutions.

During the mission, discussions were primarily centered on evaluating the quality of care currently being provided to Sint Maarten patients, while identifying opportunities to further improve services in a manner that remains cost-efficient for the country’s healthcare system.

Addressing the Need for more permanent doctors

A key focus of the mission was identifying opportunities to strengthen medical capacity on Sint Maarten. Discussions explored possibilities for physicians from Colombia to work on Sint Maarten either on a permanent basis or through structured rotating programs in collaboration with SMMC. This initiative responds to concerns frequently raised by patients regarding the constant rotation of physicians, which can sometimes make it difficult for patients to build long-term relationships with their doctors.

Minister Brug indicated that the mission has already yielded promising results. Direct connections have now been established with medical institutions in Colombia whose physicians are registered in the healthcare professional register of one of the Member States of the European Union. Because these physicians are already licensed and regulated within established European professional regulatory systems, their qualifications can be verified through existing procedures applicable in Sint Maarten. This development opens the door for SMMC to recruit qualified doctors directly from Colombia, who may become eligible to practice on Sint Maarten following the applicable authorization procedures under current legislation.

At the same time, Minister Brug emphasized that the Government continues to work toward the establishment of Sint Maarten’s Healthcare Professional Registrar, which will further strengthen the country’s ability to independently verify credentials, maintain professional registers, and ensure consistent oversight of healthcare professionals practicing on the island.

“The establishment of our own professional healthcare registrar will be an important step in strengthening transparency, quality assurance, and public confidence in the healthcare system,”

“As Minister of Public Health, I cannot rely solely on a law that may take one or two years to come into effect, as health waits for no one. Nor can we refuse to bring specialists from abroad to care for our people because of technicalities, while at the same time sending our patients to these very same doctors,” Minister Brug added.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with both SZV and SMMC, is focusing not only on the physical structure of the new hospital, but also on ensuring that our people receive the care they need today.”

“As Minister of VSA, I will continue to monitor developments throughout the region to identify additional qualified doctors who meet our current legal requirements and who can contribute to strengthening healthcare services on Sint Maarten.”

Additional discussions also focused on:

Opportunities for internships and training placements for medical staff from Sint Maarten in Colombia.

Exchanges on quality control standards within hospital systems.

Collaboration between healthcare institutions.

The development of safety and contingency plans for Sint Maarten patients receiving treatment abroad, taking into consideration evolving international dynamics and ensuring that patients remain safe and properly supported while outside of Sint Maarten.

Based on earlier discussions with the Minister of Education, and in his capacity as Minister of Labor, Minister Brug also explored opportunities for students from Sint Maarten to pursue studies at academic medical institutions in Colombia.

Minister Brug also expressed his appreciation to Mr. Reginald Willemsberg and the entire team at SZV for organizing what he described as a well-structured and productive mission. Since taking office in November 2024, this mission marks the first official trip undertaken by Minister Brug. “I make every effort to avoid spending taxpayers’ money on travel unless it is a trip where we can return with tangible results,”

Further information and updates resulting from the mission will be shared with the public, coalition partners, and Parliament in the coming months.