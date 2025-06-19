Minister Brug submits proposal to increase funeral assistance to SER for advice | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Tuesday, June 18th, Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, the Honorable Richinel Brug, submitted a request to the Social Economic Council (SER) for advice on a draft national decree aimed at increasing funeral assistance to a maximum of XCG 9,000.00.

This proposed amendment stems directly from a motion introduced by the Honorable Member of Parliament, Egbert Doran, during the October 2024 budget debate. The call for increased funeral assistance is particularly significant given the rising costs associated with burial services and the ongoing increase in the cost of living.

The motion specifically requested the Government to update the VSA policy regarding burial contributions, which are currently set at XCG 4,500.00, based on financial feasibility.

“Funerals often represent unexpected expenses that can impose substantial financial burdens on grieving families, particularly during times of economic hardship. The current maximum amount of XCG 4,500.00 does not accurately reflect the prevailing prices for funeral services. As the costs of essential goods and services continue to rise, so too have funeral expenses,” said Minister Brug.

“As Minister, I recognize these challenges and understand the necessity of providing a safety net for our citizens during one of the most challenging periods of their lives. This is why I have prioritized executing the motion submitted by MP Doran, which was adopted in Parliament prior to my tenure as Minister, and which I, as a Member of Parliament, also supported.”

Funeral assistance is regulated in the National Decree containing General Measures that regulates the execution of financial aid. Once SER’s advice is received and reviewed, the draft National decree will be sent to the Council of Advice.