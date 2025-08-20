Minister Brug urges students to respect their fellow pupils, teachers, school bus drivers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As Minister of Health, Social Development and Labor, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to all teachers, students, and social support professionals for a healthy and fruitful new school year,” Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug said on Wednesday in a press statement.

“This new beginning gives us the opportunity to reflect on the challenges we face as a society, while emphasizing the importance of schools as safe, healthy, and nurturing environments.

“Environments where teachers are valued for their dedication, and where students can grow not only by developing new skills, but also as complete, holistic individuals. Schools must be places where trust forms the foundation, and where both students and staff have space to care for their mental and overall health.

“As Minister, I recognize that issues such as emotional well-being and peer pressure are daily realities for many of our students. It is therefore vital that schools, parents, and the wider community work together to create open conversations, break down stigmas, and strengthen the support network around our youth.

“I encourage our youth to respect their fellow students, teachers, school bus drivers and superiors alike. Let us all join hands and work together for a healthy and constructive school year, one that fosters both a positive working environment for teachers and a strong learning environment for students. Only by standing together can we move forward,” Minister Richinel Brug concludes.