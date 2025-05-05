Minister Brug ushers in Mental Health Awareness Month 2025: “It’s OK Not 2 B OK” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As we enter the month of May, globally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting mental health and emotional well-being across all sectors of society.

In keeping with his promise to prioritize mental health, Minister of VSA Richinel Brug joins others locally and globally in recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month. From the beginning of his tenure, Minister Brug has placed mental health at the center of his agenda—working to strengthen services, raise public awareness, and break the stigma surrounding mental illness.

As we move forward, in the coming months the Ministry will sharpen its focus on youth, parents, and teachers. To mark this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month, the Ministry has adopted the theme: “It’s OK Not 2 B OK.” This theme is both a reminder and a reassurance—mental health struggles are real, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Throughout May, the Ministry will partner with local organizations, institutions, and professionals to roll out a range of in-person and virtual events that inform, empower, and support our people. Among the key events:

Virtual Conversation by The Spectrum Support Box

Topic: Parenting Through Challenges in Mental Health & Raising Children with Disabilities

Date: Tuesday, May 14th, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

This session is open to parents, caregivers, educators, and the wider public. It is an opportunity to hear from experts, ask questions, and understand the unique mental health challenges that come with parenting and supporting children with disabilities.

VSA-Led Community Session

Event: When to Ring the Bell: Supporting Youth Mental Health

Date: Saturday, May 24th, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

This session will focus on how to recognize signs of emotional distress in children and teens, how to start meaningful conversations, and how to know when to seek professional help. We urge parents, caregivers, foster parents, teachers, youth workers, and anyone working with children to attend.

These are just two of different events planned this month. The Ministry will be publicizing a full calendar of activities in collaboration with our partners. We encourage the public to pay special attention to updates and correspondence from the Ministry of VSA during this important month.

As we launch Mental Health Awareness Month 2025, I urge every citizen to prioritize your own mental health and extend compassion to those around you. Whether you’re facing personal challenges or supporting someone else, remember: It’s OK Not 2 B OK.

Let us break the silence, challenge the stigma, and build a more supportive and understanding society—together.