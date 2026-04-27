Minister Brug visits Freegan Food Foundation; announces extension of support program for seniors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, recently paid a working visit to the Freegan Food Foundation at their distribution location, where he met with volunteers and observed firsthand the impactful work being carried out to support vulnerable families within the community.

Freegan Food Foundation plays a vital role in reducing food waste while ensuring that families in need have access to nutritious food. Families are welcomed to select items based on their needs and preferences. Distributions take place every Thursday and Friday from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, currently serving approximately 100 families each week.

During his visit, Minister Brug also expressed his sincere appreciation to the Freegan Food Foundation team and its volunteers for their continued dedication and service to the community. Their efforts have made a tangible difference in the lives of many families and seniors across Sint Maarten.

The Ministry’s collaboration with Freegan Food Foundation began in early 2025 through a pilot program aimed at supporting seniors. This initiative proved highly successful, effectively reaching vulnerable households and providing much-needed assistance.

Building on this positive working relationship and recognizing the continued need among seniors, Minister Brug is proud to announce that the program will be extended for at least another year. This extension underscores the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening food security and supporting the well-being of elderly residents across Sint Maarten.

Further details regarding the continuation of the program will be shared in the coming weeks. Seniors who wish to be part of the program are encouraged to come forward, as this will help the Ministry better understand the scope of elderly persons requesting assistance. The Ministry of VSA remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that deliver meaningful and sustainable support to the community.