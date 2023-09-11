Minister Doran Approves St. Maarten’s ‘Way Forward’ for Integrated Solid Waste Management Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) is pleased to announce that the Honorable Minister Egbert J Doran has recently approved the St. Maarten’s ‘Way Forward’ for the “Moving to Integrated Solid Waste Management” (ISWM) Project.

This significant development marks a crucial step towards enhancing the island's waste management practices and ensuring a sustainable future. The approved ‘Way Forward’ provides an encompassing overview of the ISWM project, shedding light on its framework, strategic trajectory as well as addressing institutional, financial, and legal aspects.

It outlines the anticipated pathway to the inception, design, and operational reality of the project. These phases underscore the commitment of all stakeholders involved to transform the ISWM vision into a tangible and effective Solid Waste Authority (SWA) in Sint Maarten.

"The approval of the Integrated Solid Waste Management project's Vision is a testament to our commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable Sint Maarten. This initiative represents a pivotal step towards responsible waste management, and we are dedicated to its success. Collaboration is key, and I am pleased to see hands coming together to ensure that every relevant party is actively contributing to the project's advancement", stated Minister Egbert J. Doran.

Recognizing the pivotal role of the Ministry of VROMI in waste management on the island, the endorsement by Minister Egbert J. Doran serves as a crucial affirmation of the approach proposed for the improvement of solid waste management in Sint Maarten.

The Ministry's dedication to overseeing and implementing effective waste management strategies reinforces its commitment to the well-being of the community and the environment. This dynamic process has been marked by abundant collaborations involving the Government of Sint Maarten, in the form of an inter-ministerial workgroup, the National Recovery Program Bureau (The NRPB), The International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNGI), amongst other stakeholders within the community.

“Our collaboration embodies our commitment to shaping sustainable pathways that empower communities to thrive”, stated Gijs Langeveld, Expert Lead at VNGI.

“By embracing innovative recycling strategies and waste management practices, we are not only safeguarding our environment today but also fortifying Sint Maarten for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow."

The ISWM project remains firmly on track, geared towards delivering essential outputs and outcomes within the stipulated timeframe. The project team, along with key stakeholders, is unwavering in its determination to achieve the outlined goals, ensuring a more sustainable, cleaner, and healthier Sint Maarten for generations to come.