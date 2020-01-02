Minister Doran commits to rectify situation with Justice civil servants at home | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – It has come to the attention of the Minister of Justice Egbert Doran that there are several civil servants who are on the payroll, but not actively working, a press release from the ministers Cabinet said on Thursday.

“These persons are willing to work, but for one reason or the other they are at home. It is also important to note that these persons are not under any type of criminal investigation(s). Therefore, after reviewing the different cases, the Minister, has vowed and made this mission one of his New Year’s Resolution’s in putting these civil servants back to work.

“It involves civil servants from Judicial Affairs, Customs and the Police department. It is expected that these civil servants will return to work within one week of today.

“Civil Servants who have not been contacted within one week of today are kindly requested to contact the Justice Cabinet on telephone nr. +1 721 542-2829 or +1 721 542-2709 (ext. 2990). You can also write a letter stating your situation and drop it off at the Justice Cabinet at the Government Building on Soualiga Road nr. 1, Pond Island.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29089:minister-doran-commits-to-rectify-situation-with-justice-civil-servants-at-home&Itemid=450