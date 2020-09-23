Minister Doran: Electrical inspection process goes digital | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), the Honorable Egbert J. Doran, announces that the Department of Inspection will be transitioning to an online electrical inspection application form in efforts of progressing towards a digitally operating Ministry.

Minister Doran noted that this initiative is part of an existing plan to transition the Ministry of VROMI’s application services online. The digital application form was prioritized following a recent agreement between the Ministry and N.V. GEBE, who was previously tasked with providing the electrical inspection cards to electricians. Henceforth, this service will solely be executed by the Ministry of VROMI.

The Department has been working closely with a team comprised of members from VROMI, ICT and Computech to design a web portal that will digitize the entire electrical inspection process. The team is working diligently to expedite the process in order to minimize any inconveniences.

The Minister further stated that the realization of this project comes at a crucial time when minimal physical contact is favored due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In the interim of the official launch, persons can collect the application forms at the Department of Inspection at the Government Administration Building.

Minister Doran commends everyone involved, for their commitment and participation. It is a great achievement for the Ministry in transitioning to becoming digitally operational.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33667:minister-doran-electrical-inspection-process-goes-digital&Itemid=450