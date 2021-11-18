Minister Doran encourages homeownership to the SBoD of SMHDF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure Management (Ministry of VROMI), Egbert Doran, has inquired on the potential opportunity for homeownership on a case-by-case basis for Belvedere residents in recent discussions.

A letter was addressed to the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBoD) of the Sint Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF), following his town hall meeting with residents held on November 2nd, 2021, at the Belvedere Community Center.

The Minister noted that documents including sales information invitations, appraisals for duplex homes and draft purchasing contracts dating back as far as 2004 suggests there were previous considerations by SMHDF to enable homeownership.

However, these efforts were never materialized. The minister expressed his interest in exploring feasible measures, including the appropriate criteria and considerable factors that need to be taken into consideration to materialize homeownership and permit residents to execute the necessary repairs and improve their living conditions.

The chairman of the board at SMHDF has since acknowledged the Minister’s request and a meeting has been scheduled for this coming Friday amongst the SBoD.

Minister Doran has always championed homeownership which empowers individuals in being able to improve their quality of life. There will be further discussions and the Minister looks forward to a positive collaboration with SMHDF.