Minister Doran: Front Street Emergency Road Repairs starts Wednesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Egbert Doran, said on Tuesday that emergency road repairs on Front Street will commence Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

These emergency repairs are expected to be completed by mid-January barring any unforeseen circumstances and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists including cruise guests, stayover visitors and residents as they make use of the main shopping street in Philipsburg.

With Sint Maarten being one of the many tourist destinations within the Caribbean, and tourism being the main pillar for the economy, these repairs are most welcome by business owners, shoppers, and the community as a whole.

All stakeholders including the Front Street businesses have been informed regarding the commencement of these emergency repairs and cooperation from all involved is expected. The Ministry expresses apologies for any inconveniences that may occur.

The works will be carried out daily by two teams.

Team 1 is scheduled to operate from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm, while Team 2 will continue from 4:00 pm until 12:00 (midnight).

The general public is requested to pay keen attention to the following which includes the intended areas to be repaired along with the timeline starting as of Wednesday January 5th, 2022: From the Catholic cemetery to St. Jan-Steeg, (10 calendar days); From St. Jan-Steeg to the Guava berry Emporium store, (10 calendar days).

These mentioned repair works entail the reinstalling and leveling of the existing road pavers (bricks) on Front Street. The project is focused on the critical areas for the rehabilitation of the street.

Although the road will be closed off for motorists, pedestrians will still be able to make use of the areas where the civil works will be taking place.

“The emergency repairs are necessary in order to ensure the above as we address our key infrastructure requirements. The civil works will be carried out within the shortest timeframe and in the end, it will contribute positively to our visitors and locals’ experience,” Minister of VROMI Hon. Egbert Doran said on Tuesday.

Business owners are advised to avoid conducting deliveries during peak hours and to do so via the side roads which are also known as the “alleys” between Front Street and Back Street. It is also strictly forbidden to park cars in these side roads (alleys) as they should remain free in the event of emergencies whereby the Police, Fire Department of Ambulance is needed.

For additional information regarding this project please contact the following persons, Ing. Bako Maynard, of New Projects Development and Planning, or Ing. Reymond Chittick, Project Manager of Infrastructure Management by sending an email to Bako.Maynard@sintmaartengov.org or Reymond.Chittick@sintmaartengov.org.