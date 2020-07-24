Minister Doran states that the Alegria Hotel issue was handled before his tenure | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert Doran, stated that the issue in regards to the issuance of the water parcel to the Alegria Hotel has his full attention, the minister said in a press statement on Thursday.

Minister Doran, who has been corresponding with the Nature Foundation, said that he has been informed that prior to him taking up the VROMI portfolio, agreements were made. He further stated that he is presently evaluating these agreements and has instructed the relevant departments to keenly review the documentation, taking all necessary factors into consideration.

The Minister expressed that he will ensure that the matter be handled in accordance with our ordinances as the well-being of the environment is essential to our Country.

It is important to note that there has not been any definitive approval for the issuance of the water parcel in long lease to the hotel.

Minister Doran also plans to schedule a meeting with Nature Foundation to continue further discussions on the matter.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32621:minister-doran-states-that-the-alegria-hotel-issue-was-handled-before-his-tenure&Itemid=451