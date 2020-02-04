Minister Doran swears in 20 new cadets at Police Force | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Some 20 police cadets took the oath of office in the presence of the Minister of Justice on Monday February 3rd, 2020, according to a press release from the cabinet of the Minister of Justice.

“A ceremony commemorating this milestone was held in the main meeting room at the Philipsburg police station.

“These cadets who started their training in the latter part of 2019, were taught by trainers of the Police Academy in the Netherlands.

“Minister Doran, who himself is 27 years of age, during his congratulatory message, expressed great satisfaction upon being able to yet another class of recruits graduating, and especially seeing among them many persons his age and even former colleagues taking on this bold step to become members of the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

“The Minister also emphasized taking this step should not merely be a job, but a job that you should love while having a strong desire to serve your country, which would help you to carry out your tasks with pride and dignity.

“He encouraged them to trust themselves and strive to be the best police officer ever.

“Chief Inspector Appellhof, who is charged with the police training for all Caribbean islands, also attended the ceremony and wished the cadets all the best and asked them to do their utmost to develop themselves and become proud police officers.

“Chief Commissioner of Police Carl John informed the 20 cadets that a career at the Sint Maarten Police Force will change their lives, and reminded them that it all comes down to integrity, respect and being a role model, on and off duty, while serving and protecting Sint Maarten”.

“As is usual, trainings will be continuous in order for the officers to have the opportunity to elevate themselves and execute their duties in an even more efficient manner as they climb the ranks. In closing Minister Doran wished the officers much success as they move forward,” the statement concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29603:minister-doran-swears-in-20-new-cadets-at-police-force&Itemid=504