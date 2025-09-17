Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten Attends Food Security SummitX in Dubai | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - While in Dubai attending the 28th Universal Postal Congress, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, also took the opportunity to participate in the opening day of the Food Security SummitX 2025.

The international forum brought together policymakers, innovators, and experts to exchange ideas and best practices on sustainability, agricultural innovation, and global food security.

Minister Heyliger-Marten highlighted that the Food Security Summit was highly informative and provided valuable insights into international best practices that can be tailored to St. Maarten’s unique context.

"The Food Security SummitX in Dubai has reinforced how critical it is for small island nations like ours to learn from global expertise," said Minister Heyliger-Marten. "The strategies, technologies, and solutions I observed can inspire new approaches for food resilience and sustainability in St. Maarten."

The Minister further announced plans to host a series of spin-off meetings in St. Maarten to explore opportunities for collaboration with international partners and assess how best to implement solutions showcased in Dubai.

Through her participation in the Food Security SummitX, Minister Heyliger-Marten reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that St. Maarten remains engaged in global discussions that strengthen its economic resilience, food security, and international cooperation.

MInister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger Marten