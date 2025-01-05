Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten Signs Agreement for Philipsburg Beautification Masterplan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a step towards ongoing efforts towards the revitalization of St. Maarten as a premier tourist destination, the Minister Heyliger-Marten proudly announces the signing of an assignment with Designer’s Choice. This decision follows a public tender process aimed at selecting a qualified vendor to execute two projects: the Philipsburg Beautification Masterplan and the Soualiga Routes initiative.

The Beautification Masterplan is set to inject new life into Philipsburg through strategic design enhancements and artistic features, making the town an appealing hub for locals and visitors. The plan will incorporate sustainable practices, ensuring developments are practical, environmentally friendly, and supportive of the island’s long-term resilience. Focused on revitalizing public spaces, this initiative aims to attract more foot traffic, in turn fostering economic growth while maintaining a balance between development, infrastructure management and nature preservation.

Separately, the Soualiga Routes project will enhance key roadways primarily used by tourists, such as to and from the ports of entry as well as the Dutch-side/French-side borders. By transforming these into scenic routes highlighted by art and culture, the project aims to enrich the touristic experience while providing unique photo opportunities that will promote visitors’ social media narratives.

“The beautification of Philipsburg is a two-pronged approach, firstly, to enhance our island’s visual appeal; and secondly, it’s about restoring pride in our community and showcasing the unique charm of St. Maarten to the world,” stated Minister Heyliger-Marten. “We are committed to creating an environment where our cultural heritage is celebrated, and our local economy flourishes, while enhancing our infrastructure. This masterplan is a testament to our dedication to sustainable growth and opportunities for our citizens,” continued the Minister.

Minister Heyliger-Maren stated that as the project advances, the vendor, Designer’s Choice, will initiate site assessments and actively engage with stakeholders throughout Government, and the community. This is to ensure that the project reflects local cultural, and aesthetic values. Minister Heyliger-Marten has expressed a strong desire for collaborative efforts, emphasizing the importance of synergy between relevant ministries and public-private partnerships. Designer's Choice will develop design concepts that blend local culture with modern aesthetics, supported by sustainable practices, while outlining infrastructure improvement plans that enhance community resilience. A structured timeline will be issued to ensure transparency and accountability as the projects progress.