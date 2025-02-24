Minister Gumbs Addresses Study Financing Miscommunication Issue | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honourable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, acknowledges the concerns raised by students, parents, and stakeholders regarding recent discussions on the de-registration process for students studying in the U.S., Canada, and other countries outside the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

A communication from the ministry, intended to provide clarity to an external agency, was shared more broadly than intended, leading to questions and uncertainty within the community. Minister Gumbs apologises for the confusion caused and assures the public that there are no immediate implications for students currently receiving study financing and remains committed to transparency and continued engagement with all stakeholders to address any concerns.

The Ministry is actively working alongside the Civil Registry Department and the Ministry of General Affairs to clarify the policy implications and identify the best path forward for students receiving study financing or studying outside of the Kingdom.

Minister Gumbs would like to emphasise that student welfare remains a top priority and that a collaborative inter-ministerial approach is being taken to ensure that students and their families receive accurate information moving forward. A comprehensive public advisory will soon be released to provide further clarity on the matter.

The minister deeply regrets any distress this situation may have caused and is committed to working transparently and proactively to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As part of this commitment, after consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the ministry will be hosting an information session for students, parents, and the public to provide further details and directly address any concerns.

The Ministry of ECYS appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as we work towards a well-structured and student-centred resolution. We remain dedicated to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all students are adequately supported throughout their academic journeys.