Minister Gumbs Announces Strong Progress in PWAS Reform Process | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) today announced significant progress in the reform process at the Prins Willem Alexander School (PWAS), just a couple months after receiving the findings and recommendations of the recent investigation at the school.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Melissa D. Gumbs, praised the professionalism and commitment of the PWAS Reform Team, which has been working diligently to address short-term priorities in line with the Ministry’s Special Needs Education Policy.

“Since receiving the report, we have moved swiftly to ensure that PWAS is on a path of transformation,” Minister Gumbs stated. “The Reform Team has demonstrated remarkable professionalism and dedication, and I am deeply encouraged by what has been achieved in such a short time. Together, we are working towards creating a school environment where children with exceptionalities can thrive.”

In the short time since the investigation report was received, a comprehensive Framework for Special Education has been developed to align PWAS with international best practices and the national Special Needs Education Policy. A detailed Action Plan has also been launched, setting the course for improvements in curriculum, staffing, teacher development, and student care. The Student Care Coordinator has already completed targeted training, strengthening the school’s ability to support children individually, and a full review of the curriculum and timetable has been finalised to ensure lessons meet the diverse learning needs of PWAS students.

To build on this momentum, the Ministry has also initiated mandatory teacher training sessions that will continue over the coming weeks. These sessions are designed to strengthen classroom strategies, improve Individualised Education Programmes (IEPs), and reinforce inclusive teaching practices.

The Minister further confirmed that she will attend the Parent Evening in September at PWAS to provide parents with a direct update on the reform process, reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and partnership with families.

“This reform is not just about policies or systems, it is about the children of Sint Maarten, particularly those with exceptionalities, and ensuring they have the opportunities, support, and dignity they deserve,” Minister Gumbs added. “PWAS is on the road to becoming a true centre of excellence in special education, and I am proud of the work already being done to get us there.”

The Ministry will continue to provide updates as the reform progresses, with a focus on strengthening teacher capacity, engaging parents, and building community support for the transformation of PWAS.