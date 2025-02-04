Minister Gumbs of ECYS holds Introductory Meetings with School Boards. Says Challenges and Opportunities Lie Ahead | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (ECYS), Ms. Melissa Gumbs, held introductory meetings with members of subsidised and private school boards over the last two weeks as part of her commitment to improving communication between educational institutions and the Ministry.

Each meeting allowed the minister to highlight her short-, medium-, and long-term priorities and gave the school boards space to express their concerns, highlight their accomplishments, and share their strategic plans with the minister.

Meetings were held with the boards of the Seventh Day Adventist, Methodist, Catholic, and Protestant schools on the island, as well as with the University of St. Martin, Charlotte Brookson Academy, SVOBE (MPC and Sundial), and Learning Unlimited Preparatory schools.

“I want to again, publicly, thank all academic institutions for participating in these introductory meetings,” Gumbs expressed in a statement. “While there are significant challenges facing the ministry and many schools, I believe that with open communication and dedicated collaboration, we can find creative and dynamic ways to move education on St. Maarten forward.”

Gumbs highlighted some of the recurring concerns that were shared with her, her Chief of Staff Suzette Moses-Burton, and MECYS Acting SG Shermina Powell-Richardson.

“Of course, the main concern is the amount of the subsidy received by those who are subsidised,” she stated. “I informed all subsidised boards that the lump sum system, which has caused some headaches over recent years, is currently being reviewed. As I explained in Parliament, actions requiring follow-up identified in the preliminary findings of this review will be addressed with urgency, and continued assessments will be conducted to make sure there is fairness, transparency, and accountability across the board.”

In addition to financial challenges, school boards highlighted difficulties with immigration processes to finalise documentation for incoming teachers, which Gumbs said she has already begun to address with her colleague, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling.

“Minister Tackling and I have committed to working together to resolve these bottlenecks in the immigration process,” Gumbs explained. “The intention is to implement solutions that are sustainable in the long term and in compliance with the laws of the land. In addition, I am also committed to finding creative ways to identify those young persons who display an affinity for teaching and create incentives for them to pursue that study and profession.”

Additionally, Gumbs shared with all subsidised boards that the Foundation-Based Education (FBE) system will be reviewed in 2025. This, she expressed, is something that she has been requesting and speaking about since being elected to Parliament in 2020.

“It’s a great honour to be able to put into motion something I have advocated for from the floor of Parliament since 2020,” Gumbs stated. “As Minister, it’s my goal to continue to initiate these types of assessments from within the Ministry but also to take action on the recommendations that they will reveal.”

Next up for Minister Gumbs are introductory school visits, where she will meet school managers, teachers, and students alike. Those interested in following updates from these visits and more are encouraged to follow the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport on Facebook.