Minister Gumbs Presents USM with book on Claude to mark his 98th birthday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs presented the University of St. Martin (USM) with 10 copies of the book, Claude: A Portrait of Power, as a tribute to the legendary Democratic Party leader on what would have been his 98th birthday, on July 24.

In a short statement at the Council of Minister’s press briefing on Wednesday, Minister Gumbs said, “Today, Dr. Claude Wathey, the legendary leader of the Democratic Party, would have been 98 years old. He passed on in 1998.

“I am here today, a proud member of the DP, because of his visionary leadership. And I pay tribute to his legacy by offering the University of St. Martin, which he was instrumental in establishing, ten copies of the book, Claude: A Portrait of Power.

“May he continue to inspire us all as we move on with the torch he has handed over to us to bring light to this dark period we are going through.”

President of the University of St. Martin, Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, accompanied by top officials of the institution, received the books and thanked the minister for her gesture.

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs (center) with top officials of USM following her presentation of 10 copies of Claude: A Portrait of Power by Fabian Badejo to the university. The book was published by House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).