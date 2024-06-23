Minister Gumbs Talks St. Maarten Investment Opportunities with APS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Finding local investment opportunities and changes related to the investment manager of the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS), popularly known as the Pension Fund, were among the topics Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, discussed at a recent meeting with Nathalie Tackling, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Directors of APS and Oscar Williams, director of APS. They also discussed matters regarding APS’s financials.

Minister Gumbs was informed about the “positive outlook” of finding local investment opportunities. She expressed her best wishes and said she looks forward to seeing these initiatives come to fruition.

The St. Maarten investment portfolio is part of the mission of APS described as “a future-proof pension fund, which invests in and on behalf of the pensioners and participants.” The entity that executes the managerial duties of APS’ local investment portfolio is Sint Maarten Investment Company BV (SMIC).

According to APS, it “strives to achieve an investment mix that not only generates healthy returns for the pension fund and its participants, but also contributes to the economic and social development of the communities in which APS operates.”