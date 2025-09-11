Minister Gumbs Visits Barbados’ Oceana Innovation Hub | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On August 29, the Honourable Melissa D. Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of Sint Maarten, together with her Chief of Staff, paid a visit to the Oceana Innovation Hub in Carlisle Bay, Barbados. The Minister was warmly received by Director Ché Greenidge, who guided the delegation through the Hub’s state-of-the-art facility.

During the visit, Minister Gumbs was given a first-hand look at the creative outputs of the Hub’s inaugural summer programme, which had concluded earlier in the month. The programme welcomed children into an environment that blended science, technology, and environmental stewardship, encouraging them to learn by doing.

Models produced by the young participants, including solar-powered cars, and a functioning aquaponics system, were proudly on display. Powerful reminders of what can be achieved when education is tied to curiosity and hands-on practice.

Greenidge spoke passionately about the energy and enthusiasm the students brought each day, describing how the interactive setting transformed learning into an eagerly anticipated adventure. For the Minister, this reaffirmed the importance of creating opportunities where young people can explore complex subjects in accessible and engaging ways.

Minister Gumbs reflected on the experience, noting that such spaces expand the possibilities of what education in the Caribbean can look like. “The excitement that radiates from this type of programme is exactly what inspires young people to think differently about their future,” she remarked. “When children are given the tools and the freedom to innovate, they not only learn, but they also begin to lead.”

The prospect was raised of Sint Maarten students participating in future activities at the Hub and having Barbadian students engage with the St. Maarten Nature Foundation, signalling her government’s interest in fostering cross-island exchanges that can enrich both Sint Maarten and Barbados. By connecting young people from across the region, she emphasised, the Caribbean strengthens not only its cultural ties but also its collective resilience.

The Oceana Innovation Hub, launched earlier this year, is quickly set to become a model for experiential education in the region. Its approach integrates classroom learning with real-world exploration, immersing children in themes such as renewable energy, aquaculture, marine life conservation, and climate change. By combining theory with practice, the Hub inspires students to approach today’s global challenges with fresh eyes and inventive solutions.

Minister Gumbs’ visit underscored Sint Maarten’s commitment to educational innovation and collaboration, while also highlighting the role of regional partnerships in preparing Caribbean youth to navigate a rapidly changing world.



The Minister’s visit to the Oceana Innovation Hub marked a fitting conclusion to her participation at Carifesta. After a week filled with cultural showcases, artistic expression, and regional dialogue, the experience at Oceana underscored how education, creativity, and innovation remain at the heart of Caribbean development. It was a reminder that Carifesta is not only about celebrating who we are today, but also about preparing our young people to shape the Caribbean of tomorrow.