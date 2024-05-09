Minister Heyliger-Marten gets Update from Marketplace Contractor. To Meet Vendors on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, met this week with representatives of James and James Construction, the company which won the bid to design and build the new Marketplace here.

The meeting was for the Minister to find out the current state of affairs of the project. The Minister is expected to meet with the market vendors Friday, May 10, to further gather information about the proposed project.