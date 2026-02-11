Minister Heyliger-Marten Thanks Partners for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” Campaign | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, extends sincere appreciation to the partners who contributed to the successful execution of the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” destination promotional campaign.

Special thanks are extended to Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), The Morgan Resort, Blu Spa, Candle Drip Co., Rainforest Adventures, Big Foot Water Sports, Aquamania Adventures, We Culture, Astra Restaurant, Casino Royale, Nowhere Special, Electric Adventures SXM Buggy, Under SXM, and Inkorporated for their valued support and collaboration.

The Minister also recognizes and thanks Rebecca York, Lakijsha Bloeiman, Giovanna Maietti, Alena Asas, and Shalena Sookhoo for representing St. Maarten with authenticity, confidence, and pride throughout the campaign.

Through this strong public–private partnership, St. Maarten continues to position itself as a premier Caribbean destination, showcasing its diverse experiences, vibrant culture, and world-class hospitality.

The Minister thanks all partners and participants for their continued commitment to strengthening and promoting the tourism product of St. Maarten.