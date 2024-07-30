Minister Jansen-Webster Addresses MP Arrindell’s Concerns on Healthcare, Social Services, & Labor Rights | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a rebuttal to Member of Parliament (MP) A. Arrindell's alarming concerns about healthcare, social services, and labor rights on Sint Maarten, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Veronica Jansen-Webster, categorically dismisses these claims as unfounded and misleading.

“MP Arrindell's assertions about healthcare inaction are patently false,” Minister Jansen-Webster stated emphatically. “We have made significant strides, responding to 25 out of the 31 questions posed, with only six pending due to the need for further departmental information.

“The previous administration's failure to finalize the Social Economic Council (SER) stalled progress on crucial issues like general health insurance, which MP Arrindell now questions. Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to transparent and effective governance, and we will continue to address these issues diligently.”

Regarding student nurses, stipends, and nurses’ salaries, Minister Jansen-Webster clarified, “These matters fall outside the ministry’s direct control, as the government does not set nurses’ salaries. While MP Arrindell may find this a convenient election topic, these issues have long predated our current administration and are not resolvable within a mere three months.”

Labor Rights and Contract Practices

Addressing labor rights and contract practices, Minister Jansen-Webster highlighted the complexity and longevity of these challenges. “The MP raises long-standing labor issues that cannot be fixed overnight. Our ministry is committed to research-based policy development, aiming to enhance labor policies that will improve the conditions of all workers and broaden the base of our social insurance system.”

Ministry's Performance and Commitment

Countering criticisms of the ministry’s performance, Minister Jansen-Webster firmly stated, “Describing our ministry as ‘underperforming’ does a disservice to our dedicated civil servants.

Our team’s relentless work ethic is evident in our ongoing efforts and achievements. MP Arrindell’s claims seem to be a baseless attempt to undermine our hard work. Our track record speaks volumes.”

Minister Jansen-Webster reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication: “The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor is fully committed to tackling these challenges head-on.

“We are actively developing policies and initiatives to improve healthcare, social support, and labor rights. I assure MP Arrindell and the citizens of Sint Maarten that we are unwavering in our focus on the well-being of our people and are determined to deliver tangible results.”