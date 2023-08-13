Minister Lambriex Clarifies Public Transportation Improvements | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry of TEATT) Arthur Lambriex issued the following press release on Sunday evening with respect to public transportation.

“As Minister responsible for Tourism, Economy, Transportation, I wish to clarify our ministry’s efforts to ensure expectations from tourists and locals alike for public transportation are met. I firstly want to confirm that it is NOT the intentions of the Ministry of TEATT or my person to take away anything from anyone. Actually, quite opposite where we want to ensure fair and equal opportunity for all.



“This public transportation improvement plan was only being executed after considerable advice from the Ministry as for far too long too many issues have been brought to Ministries attention that have gone unaddressed for far too long. This why the Moratorium in 2014 was put in place but the real issues were never addressed.



“Especially when it comes to our local born children of the soil of which many have been without available option of expanding their transportation business or for some not even able to start at all as in many cases they are stuck having to rent the plates required from 3rd parties which can be quiet costly for our local entrepreneurs/businesses.



“I have observed that some within the community are trying to play on emotions of active transport providers by highlighting struggles currently faced with securing work and that there is no need for additional. This is opposite to the contrary and it must be noted that if for example additional Taxi plates are put out in rotation, that this should not hinder possibilities of securing work for those currently in the field as many locations worked by taxi's are under the helm of an Association which can choose to accept or decline new membership based on demand for such.



“From personal knowledge and involvement within the tourism industry, and specifically cruise tourism. I can confirm we have many days that there is even a shortage of taxi services, leaving many with the expectations that there would be availability and they are instead left standing in que awaiting taxis to return with hopes one could take them on their voyage. These are not situations that are ideal for our visitors or our economy, especially if we are trying to convert them to future stayover guests. That 1st impression and experience makes the difference!



“This will also allow those operating as "Gypsie" to make the move to operating legally under proper permit and licensing and insurance, which helps to further safe guard our visitors and industry.



“If we look at increasingly popular Public Transportation many Bus Routes are lacking, and we can all pinpoint the need for express buses between certain routes and that some routes are either under serviced or not serviced at all. For example, Philipsburg to Point Blanche or Philipsburg to Sucker Garden, Arch Road, Illidge Road as a quick circle route. Or scheduled Express from Philipsburg to Cole Bay/Marigot, Marigot to Simpson Bay/Maho/Cupecoy.



“It is estimated that at least 20% of number plates that fall under public transportation are not being collected on yearly basis which is a loss for government as well a lost opportunity for those who want to earn an honest living. We also have some permits/licenses that holders are deceased and permits remaining active but actually dormant. We are of the opinion that to stimulate the economy, we must allow it to turn and allow those who want to turn it the fair and equal opportunities to do so,” the press statement concludes.