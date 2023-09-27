Minister Lambriex: Creating an opportunity to invest in our people | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honorable Arthur Lambriex, says the theme this year fits with his plans for boosting entrepreneurship on St. Maarten.

Minister Lambriex continues his quest to rejuvenate the Island's tourism sector by creating opportunities in the transportation sector for locals. In alignment with this year's global theme, "Investing in People, Planet, and Prosperity," Minister Lambriex has unveiled an ambitious initiative aimed at breathing new life into dormant licenses, unlocking opportunities, and ensuring that every individual, irrespective of their background, can flourish in the Island's hospitality sector.

Today, on the 27th of September, the world is celebrating World Tourism Day, an event dedicated to fostering international awareness of tourism's social, cultural, political, and economic value. This year's theme resonates deeply with the resilient spirit of St. Maarten - a paradise renowned for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and welcoming hospitality.

Minister Lambriex issued a press release Wednesday, saying, "We are determined to make St. Maarten a role model for sustainable and inclusive tourism. Our commitment to investing in people, the planet, and prosperity is not just a slogan; it's a way of life. We're turning the page on old philosophies that limited opportunities only to the privileged few with connections. Everyone must have an opportunity to grow and earn for their families."

The cornerstone of this remarkable initiative is the review and reactivation of dormant licenses within the tourism and transportation sector. Countless licenses, for reasons ranging from non-use to expired ownership, have remained stagnant for far too long, leading to missed opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Minister Lambriex's plan aims to give these licenses a new lease on life without increasing the number of permits per category, fostering entrepreneurship and opening doors for individuals with a passion for contributing to the hospitality industry.

Minister Lambriex said some challenges experienced with communication internally prevented him from sending his message earlier but felt it necessary to ensure that the awareness of the importance of our most active sector of our economy, tourism, was highlighted.

"We are investing back in our people by allowing Dutch Nationals to grow, who have been stuck without opportunities in the public transportation sector for years," Minister Lambriex stated. This remarkable move aligns with the broader global effort to create more equitable societies, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of prosperity.

The focus is not solely on licenses but on empowering individuals to build a brighter future. "Our local entrepreneurs have a vital role in our journey toward prosperity. We're not just unlocking licenses; we're unlocking dreams, aspirations, and a future full of opportunities," Minister Lambriex added.

This World Tourism Day, St. Maarten takes a giant stride towards a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future, guided by the visionary leadership of Minister Arthur Lambriex. We must do our part to help the Island transform into a beacon of sustainable tourism, investing in its people, nurturing its planet, and achieving lasting prosperity for all.

Happy World Tourism Day 2023, and may St. Maarten's commitment to investing in people, the planet, and prosperity inspire the world!