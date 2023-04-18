Minister Lambriex welcomes Inaugural Flight of La Compagnie to the ‘Friendly Island’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – A test run of a weekly flight out of Newark took place on Sunday. A second flight is planned for April 23. The new air service is catering to travelers from the U.S. tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The goal of the La Compagnie program is to create a path to Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin that matches the level of expectations that travelers have on St. Barths, and Anguilla. The idea is to organize seven-night stays at one of the selected hotels and/or villas. Flights will be on a weekly basis non-stop from Newark to Sint Maarten on Sundays starting in the fall of 2023 up to the end of April 2024.

The aircraft to be used is a 76-passenger plane from La Compagnie which is a business class only airline.

“We must showcase ourselves in new markets, creating new opportunities, which is what we see here today (Sunday) with the inaugural flight of La Compagnie. We are excited to have such a wonderful team, aircraft, and concept on our shores today (Sunday).

“I am extremely proud of the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau and their continued efforts as well as all others that were involved. It is time we started to focus on the niche market. I hereby also want to congratulate the organizers on this first step, and we look forward to a fruitful and successful relationship for all,” Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), Arthur H.L. Lambriex said.