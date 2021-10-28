Minister Lawrence Congratulates Princess Heights and Holland House on Awards | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Princess Heights Hotel was recently awarded Sint Maarten’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2021 and Sint Maarten’s Leading Green Hotel 2021 by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

World Travel Awards established in 1993, is to celebrate, reward and acknowledge excellence across key sectors of the global tourism, hospitality, and travel industries.

Holland House Beach Resort was also recently the recipient of the prestigious World Travel Awards, capturing Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel 2021 and Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel Suite 2021.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence stated: “A heartfelt congratulations to the staff as well as management team of Princess Heights Hotel and Holland House Beach Resort for the recognition that they have received from WTA.

“The primary objectives of these awards are to provide well-deserved recognition to hotels who have worked diligently during these trying times. We are proud of your achievements as our nation moves in the direction of the sustainable development of tourism.

“I also extend to all tourism stakeholders, congratulations on your exemplary resilience and dedication during this unprecedented pandemic. Despite the challenges, our tourism sector has shown recovery due to the re-opening more than a year ago of our international airport followed by June’s resumption of the cruise industry.

“Our tourism sector and supporting sectors must continue to be creative to thrive in this evolving business and economic environment. As a government we have been navigating through new and safe travel requirements in order to ensure that our economy continues to grow to pre-COVID-19 numbers as a safe destination, and as a nation we are well underway in working to achieve those numbers in a sustainable manner as we galvanize the recovery of our tourism sector,” Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Thursday.

Director of the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) May-Ling Chun also extends her congratulations to both boutique hotels on this great achievement, which is not only for the hotel properties, but also for the destination overall.

“With twinning the awards Holland House Beach Hotel and Princess Heights, shows not only that management and staff endeavored to provide their guests with their highest possible level of facilities and services, but also value to our destination and recognized Sint Maarten globally. On behalf of the entire team at the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau, we would like to congratulate both hotels,” May-Ling said on Thursday.