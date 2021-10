Minister Lawrence: Construction to Begin at Princess Juliana International Airport | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – This is a major milestone for the country, as today is the beginning, as we move towards a new outlook, we start to put the pieces together commencing with the reconstruction of the airport, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Monday.

Minister Roger Lawrence met with Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo and the reconstruction team of the Airport and Ballast Nedam and was provided with a project review and a facility walkthrough on Friday October 15th.

Ballast Nedam’s construction team was already on site preparing for the reconstruction to start in November. Mirto Breell, the Project Director at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), expressed that the construction portion of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project will take a phased-planned approach over a two-year period, and is expected to be finished by mid-2023.

“As the reconstruction begins, we will not only focus on the construction portion but also focus on the guest experience. It is crucial that our guests coming to our country have a memorable airport experience, and this all starts with the people, what message are we sharing about country. This is key for our growth if we want to be the number one destination in the Caribbean. We all need to start saying it, believing it and living it,” stated Minister Roger Lawrence.

On the right Airport CEO Brian Mingo and Minister Lawrence during the walkthrough on Friday Oct 15.