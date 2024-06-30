Minister Lewis hosts meet and greet in Holland | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Mr. Lyndon Lewis hosted a highly successful meet and greet event in the Netherlands.

The primary aim of this event was to provide St. Maarten students studying abroad with an opportunity to meet and engage in discussions with Minister Lewis.

An invitation to the event was also extended to all St. Maarteners residing in the Netherlands. A total of 15-plus individuals from St. Maarten participated in what the Minister called an enriching experience.

The event commenced with Minister Lewis delivering an introductory speech, where he provided a comprehensive overview of his extensive portfolio, encompassing responsibilities across two vital ministries.

One of the highlights of the event was a presentation by two students who showcased a business plan aimed at integrating new initiatives in St. Maarten. Minister Lewis expressed his pleasure and optimism regarding the innovative ideas presented, emphasizing the importance of such contributions to the island’s development.

Minister Lewis expressed his gratitude for the participation and enthusiasm of all attendees, reaffirming his commitment to supporting St. Maarten students and citizens abroad.

He said, "such events are significant steps in strengthening the bond between the government of St. Maarten and its citizens residing in the Netherlands."