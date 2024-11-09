Minister Lewis: Just celebrate being here | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MARTIN (GREAT BAY) – On the Sint Martin Day holiday weekend, the Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis released his Sint Martin’s Day Message, and it reads as follows:

Fellow Citizens, Friends, and Family,

St. Maarten is more than a home; it’s a feeling, an unmistakable warmth that radiates from our shores, our streets, and most of all, our people. There is this famous saying we use here on the island. We always say: “There is just something about St. Maarten.” But we are never able to say what that “something” is. But we know for a fact, that the love we have for St. Maarten runs deep. And we know for a fact that people who have made St. Maarten their home fell victim to that “something” which have kept them here. Together, we make this gem a truly special place on earth. Sometimes we have to stop and just celebrate being here.

St. Maarten is unique because of you. Each family gathering, each hug from a friend, and each story told by our olk-folk helps to build the spirit of our island. I ask all of you today, as you join in the festivities, to take a moment and remind each other—our neighbors, our friends, our family, even the visitors who are here with us—of why you love St. Maarten. Share a cherished memory, talk about the things that make this place feel like nowhere else on Earth, and let’s remind each other of why we are proud to call this land home.

For those who have joined us from other shores, who have chosen to make St. Maarten their home, we welcome you, and we ask you to join us in this love, to carry on and respect the traditions that make this island so special. Today, our culture is now your culture; our memories, your memories. Take part in today’s celebrations, embrace the warmth of our island, and be one with it.

Let us remember that love for our country and pride in our heritage go hand in hand with responsibility. Being patriotic is more than words; it’s about living in a way that honors this land, respecting each other, and preserving our heritage for generations to come.

I want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to our law enforcement personnel, our frontline workers, and our teachers who serve our country selflessly. Even on this holiday, you are here, working to keep us safe, to educate our future generations, and to be the backbone of our community. We owe you a debt of thanks today and every day.

As we gather today, I urge each of us to revel in the pride we feel for St. Maarten. Let this be a celebration not only of our history but also of our future—a future built on unity, respect, and an unbreakable spirit. Happy St. Maarten’s Day to you all, and may we always carry this pride and love forward.

Honorable Lyndon Lewis

Minister of Justice, Education, Culture Youth and Sport