Minister Lewis Meets with Halt Foundation Representatives | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Monday, June 24, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Lyndon Lewis, accompanied by his delegation in the Hague, the Netherlands, held an introductory meeting with representatives from the Halt “Het Alternative” (The alternative) foundation, Ms. Linde de Klein and Ms. Esther Cornelissen.

This meeting provided valuable insight into the broad scope and impactful work of the Halt foundation. Halt is a well-established system, operational for over 40 years, dedicated to monitoring youth during their early stages with regards to minor criminal offenses.

This includes young people aged 12 to 18 who are guilty of vandalism, mischief, petty theft, or violation of the Compulsory Education Act, which can be referred to the Halt foundation.

Their objective approach and commitment to spreading awareness throughout the Dutch Kingdom have made significant contributions to youth development and delinquency prevention.

Minister Lewis expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and conveyed his keen interest in collaborating with the foundation. He aims to incorporate a similar system in St. Maarten to support and monitor the youth, thereby fostering a safer and more supportive community.

Minister Lewis looks forward to future collaborations and the positive impact such initiatives will bring to the youth of St. Maarten.