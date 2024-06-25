Minister Lyndon Lewis in The Hague Ahead of the JVO discussion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice & acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of St. Maarten, Lyndon Lewis, met with his esteemed colleagues Rocco Tjon of Aruba, Shalton Hato of Curaçao, and Franc Weerwind of the Netherlands in The Hague. This important gathering was held in preparation for the upcoming JVO conference.

The meeting was an opportunity for the ministers to come together, discuss shared challenges, and align their strategies for the JVO Conference. They engaged in meaningful conversations about the future of justice and security in their respective countries, focusing on how they can work together to create safer communities for all.

Minister Lewis expressed his appreciation for the collaborative spirit of his colleagues and the productive discussions that took place. He highlighted the importance of these meetings, not just for policy alignment but for building stronger relationships and understanding among the Dutch Caribbean and the Netherlands.

"We all share a commitment to justice, security, and the rule of law. These meetings allow us to learn from each other and ensure that our justice systems are fair and effective for everyone," said Minister Lewis.

"I'm looking forward to the JVO conference and the valuable insights it will bring."

The JVO Conference will gather key stakeholders from across the Dutch Caribbean and the Netherlands to discuss important issues and strategic initiatives. The goal is to foster cooperation and share best practices, ensuring that justice systems within the Kingdom of the Netherlands are robust and equitable.

Minister Lewis is optimistic about the outcomes of the conference and believes that the discussions will lead to significant improvements in the justice systems of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Netherlands.