Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Launches Efficiency Assessment | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport is set to launch a comprehensive Efficiency Assessment this week, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, service delivery, and public confidence in the ministry.

The initiative will be rolled out in two phases. Phase One will focus on internal efficiency, engaging MECYS staff across all departments and divisions. Through an internal survey, employees will provide valuable insights into workflow processes, resource management, and overall productivity, laying the foundation for introducing evidence-based improvements.

Following this, Phase Two will gather input from external stakeholders, including educational institutions, cultural organisations, youth groups, sports associations, and members of the broader community who engage with MECYS services. Their feedback will help shape policies, refine procedures, and strengthen the ministry’s commitment to responsive and high-quality service.

“We are committed to fostering a more efficient, stream-lined, and fit-for-purpose ministry,” said Minister Melissa Gumbs. “By actively engaging both our internal teams and external partners, as well as the community, we can identify key areas for improvement and ensure that our policies and services truly meet the needs of our community.”

The Minister strongly encourages the community to seize this opportunity to provide feedback. Stakeholders are invited to participate in the MECYS Efficiency Assessment Survey, which will be available until April 4, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST. The survey link will be shared through official ministry channels.

“We believe that the voices of our community are essential in guiding our progress,” added Minister Gumbs. “Your input will directly influence our future initiatives, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of Sint Maarten.”

The Minister urges all stakeholders to take part in this initiative, as their input will play a crucial role in shaping the future of education, culture, youth, and sport in Sint Maarten. The results of the assessment will guide strategic improvements, ensuring that MECYS continues to provide effective, transparent, and community-centred services.

For more information or enquiries about the assessment, please contact Mr. Marvio Cooks at Marvio.Cooks@sintmaartengov.org.