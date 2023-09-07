Minister of Education Samuel Message for International Literacy Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - International Literacy Day is observed annually on September 8 to remind the public of the importance of literacy. The theme for this year is 'Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies'.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), this year’s commemoration is an opportunity to emphasize the important role that literacy and numeracy play in building more peaceful, just and sustainable societies.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) embraces and supports this theme and is working diligently to improve literacy and numeracy in our education system. The Department of Education is developing a comprehensive strategy to improve literacy and numeracy.

The Division of Public Education in collaboration with the Division of Education Innovation and Foundation Biblionef, of the Netherlands held successful literacy workshops during the month of August.

The general goals of the training were to improve the literacy levels of students within public schools by training teachers on how to develop a positive reading environment in their classroom and how to develop the phonetic reading practices of students.

Mastery of basic skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic are crucial to functioning effectively in today’s society. MECYS, therefore, is executing several projects and workshops to ensure teachers have the necessary strategies to improve literacy and numeracy in our schools.

“As we celebrate International Literacy Day, as Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, I would like to encourage schools to plan and engage in literacy activities during the month and throughout the school year.

“I would like to encourage parents to read to their children. I would also like to call upon community members and social clubs to volunteer to read to children in schools. Let us make reading a daily and community-wide initiative and commitment,” Minister of MECYS Rodolphe Samuel said in a statement on the eve of International Literacy Day.