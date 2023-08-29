Minister of Education Samuel words of condolence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Mnister of Education Rodolphe Samuel on Tuesday issued a condolences message in connection with the passing of Justice Peterson.

“The untimely and unfortunate death of a young person has left our community in shock, as schools and families cope with sadness and struggle to understand and come to terms with this loss.

“As a parent, it is especially heartbreaking to learn about the death of a young person whose life ended so abruptly.

“In this moment of grief, I encourage the community to stand united, seeking comfort in shared memories and nurturing a flame of hope that will guide us through these difficult moments.

“In the face of such loss, it is natural for the community to mourn deeply, reflecting upon the vibrant spirit that has passed.

The outpouring of support from the community indicates the deep impact this young individual had on the lives of others. Neighbors, friends, and loved ones share stories and memories.

“It is important that we as a community come together and support each other during times like these.

“Reach out and encourage open conversations about grief, mental health, and the importance of seeking help when needed. School counselors play a crucial role in helping students navigate their emotions, offering a listening ear.

“As we move forward, I urge you to ask God to grant you the strength and have the faith that with God’s help, you will get through this one day at a time. May God protect our thoughts and our minds and look after us through this very tough time.

“Sincere condolences to the parents, classmates, teachers, family, friends, and the community of Sint Maarten.”