Minister of Education Samuel’s 2023 World Teachers Day Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, released his message on the occasion of World Teachers Day 2023.

“World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), it is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education.

“It is a day to reflect on the support teachers need to fully deploy their talent and vocation and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

“This year's theme is 'The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage'.

“The goal for the 2023 World Teacher's Day celebration is to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda.

“As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, I want to encourage all school boards and the division of public education to utilize many strategies to attract, motivate, and retain our teachers in this profession.

“Teachers are not just educators; they are builders of character and architects of dreams. Teachers are the cornerstone and pillars of every society, and we must treat them with the utmost respect.

“We must ensure they have the instructional materials, resources, opportunities, and working environment needed to perform to the best of their abilities.

“I want to thank all the teachers of St. Maarten who teach at daycare, elementary, secondary, vocational, and tertiary education, whether subsidized, public, or private, for the exceptional work that you do diligently daily.

“Today we salute the countless hours you spend preparing lessons, grading papers, and providing individual attention to each and every student.

“My commitment to upgrading the function books including the renumeration regarding educators together with the other stakeholders is in place.

“Thank you for educating the children of St. Maarten. Thank you for your love and dedication to this profession and our students, which is essential to building a strong and resilient nation.

“I appreciate your sacrifice, your unwavering commitment, and the sacrifices you make, and wish you a wonderful and blessed World Teacher's Day,” Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel said in his World Teachers Day message.